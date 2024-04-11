Asian Energy Impact proposes wind-up after seven-month strategic review

Asian Energy Impact (AEIT), the former ThomasLloyd Energy Impact trust, has proposed an orderly wind-up, following the conclusion of a seven-month strategic review into its future.
In a stock exchange notice today (11 April), chair Sue Inglis said the board had concluded that an orderly realisation of assets and a "progressive" return of surplus cash to shareholders is "now the best option for shareholders as a whole". The move follows a period of consultation with its advisers and feedback from investors representing a significant proportion of the trust's issued share capital, it said. The directors said the wind-up will seek to achieve a balance between maximising the value of AEIT's investments and progressively returning cash to shareholders "in a timely m...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes