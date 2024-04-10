FCA to allow 'bundling' of investment research payments in regime overhaul

In a consultation paper published today (10 April), the regulator said the plans aim to give UK buyside firms greater flexibility, by proposing a new regime that would allow the ‘bundling' of payments for third-party research and execution services. This option would exist alongside those already available, such as payment from an asset manager's own resources or from a dedicated account. The move comes in response to the government-commissioned Independent Research Review, chaired by Rachel Kent, which last summer set out recommendations to improve the investment research market. ...