FCA to allow 'bundling' of investment research payments in regime overhaul

Response to Independent Research Review

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed a new way for asset managers to pay for investment research, as part of the government’s Edinburgh Reforms.

In a consultation paper published today (10 April), the regulator said the plans aim to give UK buyside firms greater flexibility, by proposing a new regime that would allow the ‘bundling' of payments for third-party research and execution services. This option would exist alongside those already available, such as payment from an asset manager's own resources or from a dedicated account.  The move comes in response to the government-commissioned Independent Research Review, chaired by Rachel Kent, which last summer set out recommendations to improve the investment research market.  ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Bank of England commits to economic forecasting overhaul following Bernanke review

Ben Bernanke urges Bank of England to upgrade 'out of date' forecasting infrastructure

More on Regulation

Industry questions where the blame lies for Woodford liquidity issues
Regulation

Industry questions where the blame lies for Woodford liquidity issues

Reaction to FCA warning notice

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 11 April 2024 • 3 min read
FCA to allow 'bundling' of investment research payments in regime overhaul
Regulation

FCA to allow 'bundling' of investment research payments in regime overhaul

Response to Independent Research Review

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 10 April 2024 • 2 min read
FCA lays out 2024/25 fees and levies proposals with £755m planned spend
Regulation

FCA lays out 2024/25 fees and levies proposals with £755m planned spend

To cover budget increase

Hope Coumbe
Hope Coumbe
clock 09 April 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot