Fidelity Asian Values names co-portfolio manager to manage 'key person risk'

Fidelity Asian Values has appointed Ajinkya Dhavale as co-portfolio manager in a bid to manage "key person risk".
In its half-year results published today (9 April), the trust said Dhavale will work alongside portfolio manager Nitin Bajaj, who has managed the £448m trust since 2015, and has worked at Fidelity since 2003. Dhavale has spent over 12 years as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at Fidelity International's Singapore office. Prior to that, he held investment analyst roles in India at Bajaj Allianz Life and Motilal Oswal Financial Services. Fidelity International cuts 1,000 jobs on 'challenging economic environment' The trust said: "[Dhavale] has extensive experience in Asian mar...
