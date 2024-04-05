Close Brothers AM adds Investec W&I senior investment director to London office

Close Brothers Asset Management has hired Justin Yeldham as a senior investment director in its London office.
With almost 30 years' experience in the investment industry, he started his career in 1994 at Carr Sheppards through its transition to Investec Wealth & Investment, which merged with Rathbones last year, where he most recently was senior investment director. Close Brothers AM hires additional investment manager from Investec W&I In his new role, Yeldham will be responsible for expanding CBAM's bespoke offering. Nathanael Pinder, chief commercial officer at CBAM, said: "Justin is yet another fantastic addition to our investment team, and we are pleased to see him join our London off...
