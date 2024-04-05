Close Brothers AM adds Investec W&I senior investment director to London office

With almost 30 years' experience in the investment industry, he started his career in 1994 at Carr Sheppards through its transition to Investec Wealth & Investment, which merged with Rathbones last year, where he most recently was senior investment director. Close Brothers AM hires additional investment manager from Investec W&I In his new role, Yeldham will be responsible for expanding CBAM's bespoke offering. Nathanael Pinder, chief commercial officer at CBAM, said: "Justin is yet another fantastic addition to our investment team, and we are pleased to see him join our London off...