Brown Advisory turns to Fidelity International for UK intermediary sales director

Based in the London office, Nickson will provide insight and expertise on UK clients to the investment and business development teams. Fidelity International appoints co-CIO to lead equities division He spent nine years at Fidelity International and in his most recent role, he developed relationships with wealth manager clients, global financial institutions, fund-of-funds and family offices across London and Ireland. Prior to joining Fidelity, he worked in sales roles at Argonaut Capital Partners and Neptune Investment Management. Fidelity International replaces Anne Richards ...