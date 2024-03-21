Investec W&I private client chief resurfaces as Brooks Macdonald head of wealth

Brooks Macdonald has hired ex-Investec Wealth & Investment private client head Alex Charalambous as its next head of wealth, effective 8 April.
In the newly created role, he will be responsible for the firm's advice-led wealth management offering for private clients. Reporting to chief commercial officer Robin Eggar, he will be based in the firm's London office. Brooks Macdonald enjoys 8% revenue boost from acquisitions Charalambous worked at Investec W&I between October 2020 and October 2023, most recently as co-head of private clients and global high net worth. Before that, he was managing director at Julius Baer and has held senior roles at RBC Wealth Management and JP Morgan. Former Brooks Macdonald CIO Edward Park joi...
