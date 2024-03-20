Liontrust appoints head of UK strategic partners to boost funds distribution

Liontrust has appointed Sophie Andrews as head of UK strategic partners and consolidators to extend its fund range further across the adviser market.
Andrews will be responsible for developing the firm's distribution partner relationships, across IFA firms, ratings agencies and insurance companies. She moves from Franklin Templeton, which she joined in 2020 following its acquisition of Legg Mason, where she had worked from 2018 as head of UK strategic alliances. Prior to this, she held strategic relationship management roles at JP Morgan Asset Management. Liontrust share price unresponsive to Artemis merger approach speculation Liontrust's Sustainable Future, Multi-Asset and Economic Advantage ranges are held across the adviser ...
