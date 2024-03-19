RBC Brewin Dolphin appoints intermediary sales chief

RBC Brewin Dolphin has promoted nationals, networks and international distribution chief Ian Kloss to head of intermediary sales.
He joined the firm in 2021 and in his previous role he was responsible for enhancing the firm's existing UK adviser partnerships and developing its international intermediary proposition in Jersey and the Republic of Ireland. Schroders Capital appoints global sales chief from ICG Kloss previously worked as head of Southeast Asia at Quilter International for over four years. He also held several senior roles at HSBC, including senior intermediary sales manager. In his new role, he will report to head of intermediaries Antony Champion. Lucie Gordon was his predecessor, who has now...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes