RBC Brewin Dolphin appoints intermediary sales chief

He joined the firm in 2021 and in his previous role he was responsible for enhancing the firm's existing UK adviser partnerships and developing its international intermediary proposition in Jersey and the Republic of Ireland. Schroders Capital appoints global sales chief from ICG Kloss previously worked as head of Southeast Asia at Quilter International for over four years. He also held several senior roles at HSBC, including senior intermediary sales manager. In his new role, he will report to head of intermediaries Antony Champion. Lucie Gordon was his predecessor, who has now...