JP Morgan AM to wind up Sterling Bond fund as assets dwindle

JP Morgan Asset Management is set to liquidate its Sterling Bond fund due to dwindling assets on 5 April.
In a shareholder note, the firm said the fund, which launched in 1992, had failed to gather sufficient assets and had limited growth potential. It added that if the assets fell further, it would no longer be viable to execute the investment objective. JP Morgan AM's Iain Stealey: Debt maturity wall is not to be feared The investment objective is "to achieve a return in excess of sterling bond markets by investing primarily in investment grade GBP-denominated debt securities, using derivatives where appropriate". According to data from FE fund info, the fund has £29.2m in assets and...
