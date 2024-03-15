Half of UK adults would consider opening a Great British ISA

Half of UK adults (48%) would consider opening a Great British ISA (GB ISA), according to Opinium’s latest polling.
Following the announcement by Chancellor Jeremy Hunt in the Spring Budget, the research amongst UK adults found almost one in five (18%) said they would ‘definitely' consider opening one. 'Helpful change' or 'political stunt'?: The debate on the Great British ISA and what investments should qualify Among those who currently have an ISA, almost three in five (57%) would consider opening a GB ISA, rising to over three-fifths (63%) amongst those with an existing stocks and shares ISA. Meanwhile, a quarter (25%) of UK adults said they would not consider opening a GB ISA. The researc...
