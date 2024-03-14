Chancellor declines to provide timeframe on investment trust cost disclosure reforms

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not provide an answer on when investment trust cost disclosure reform legislation will be brought to parliament, saying discussions are "ongoing", and the issue is “market sensitive”.
At a Treasury Committee hearing yesterday (13 March), Hunt was quizzed on the government's timeframe to bring legislation to parliament in response to the consultation on the draft statutory instrument setting out the legislative approach to replacing PRIIPs, which closed on 10 January. The committee said there is not yet a draft MiFID statutory instrument either, which would require its own consultation, and requested a timeframe for this as well. The Chancellor declined to provide a detailed answer on either point, or elaborate on the government's "precise" thinking, because the iss...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes