Chancellor declines to provide timeframe on investment trust cost disclosure reforms

‘Will proceed at pace’

clock • 2 min read

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt did not provide an answer on when investment trust cost disclosure reform legislation will be brought to parliament, saying discussions are "ongoing", and the issue is “market sensitive”.

At a Treasury Committee hearing yesterday (13 March), Hunt was quizzed on the government's timeframe to bring legislation to parliament in response to the consultation on the draft statutory instrument setting out the legislative approach to replacing PRIIPs, which closed on 10 January. The committee said there is not yet a draft MiFID statutory instrument either, which would require its own consultation, and requested a timeframe for this as well. The Chancellor declined to provide a detailed answer on either point, or elaborate on the government's "precise" thinking, because the iss...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

Bank of England's Andrew Bailey: Rate cuts are 'in play' for MPC meetings this year

UK consumer confidence stalls in March

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot