abrdn China enters voluntary wind-up after shareholders approve Fidelity merger

Almost 100% in favour

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read

abrdn China trust has entered into a voluntary wind-up after shareholders approved its proposed merger with Fidelity China Special Situations (FCSS).

At an extraordinary general meeting today (13 March), abrdn China's investors voted 99.99% in favour of the move, representing over 27.4 million votes. The merger was initially agreed back in November, which the trust suggested was in a bid to cut costs and increase the liquidity of the portfolios. abrdn Asian Income cuts management fees by 17% The combined trust will have net assets of around £1.2bn, with FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong), and current FCSS manager Dale Nicholls overseeing the newly merged vehicle. abrdn told Investment Week that managers of the shuttered po...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Friday Briefing: Keeping my promise

SMT's Stewart Heggie: 'How long do you let the discount go on without taking concerted action?'

More on Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount
Investment Trusts

BlackRock Greater Europe scraps tender offer due to narrowing discount

Supposed to take place in May 2024

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 22 March 2024 • 1 min read
US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage
Investment Trusts

US activist investor Elliott Management takes 5% stake in Scottish Mortgage

Remembered for battle with Alliance Trust

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 22 March 2024 • 3 min read
AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase
Investment Trusts

AEW Europe CEO Wilkinson: We are 'halfway through' Home REIT's stabilisation phase

Seven months as investment adviser

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 21 March 2024 • 4 min read
Trustpilot