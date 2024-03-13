Artemis 'refreshes' Positive Future fund after quadruple manager exit

Four managers of the £11.3m Artemis Positive Future fund have left the firm, prompting the boutique to “refresh” the strategy’s investment approach.
Craig Bonthron, Neil Goddin, Jonathan Parsons and Ryan Smith had managed the fund since its launch in March 2021. They joined Artemis from Aegon Asset Management (formerly Kames Capital) in November 2020, where they managed the Aegon Global Sustainable Equity fund. Artemis seeks departure from TAR sector following Target Return Bond fund name and objective change Sacha El Khoury will take over as lead manager of the fund. She joined Artemis from Columbia Threadneedle in 2023, where she led the CT Sustainable Global Equity Income strategy. She was also co-manager of the CT Susta...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes