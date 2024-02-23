Consumer confidence dips for first time in three months

The market research company noted the drop has broken the more positive streak in consumer confidence since October 2023, due to decreases in most of its measures. UK enters technical recession as economy shrinks 0.3% in Q4 2023 According to GfK data, consumers showed less confidence in their financial situation over the last 12 months, the general economic situation over the past year as well as for the year ahead, with its Major Purchase index also falling five points. The only measures that did not register falls were the personal financial situation in the coming 12 months, whi...