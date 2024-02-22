Nick Train UK equity funds downgraded by Morningstar due to 'narrow focus'

Morningstar's fund research team has downgraded Nick Train's Lindsell Train UK Equity fund and the Finsbury Growth & Income trust from silver to bronze due to its "narrow focus".
Train follows a "well-defined" investment philosophy, but has become "gloomier" on small and mid-caps due to market liquidity concerns amid outflows, the firm's fund research analysts said in their latest qualitative Medalist Rating rebalancing. The £1.8bn Finsbury Growth & Income trust has underperformed the AIC UK Equity Income sector in the past three years, according to the Association of Investment Companies. In share price terms, the trust is up 4.1% in the last three years, while the sector has gained 17.2%. Its NAV total return is up 12.6% over the period, compared to the sec...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes