Hargreaves Lansdown profits drop 8% as platform ramps up technology spend

Net new business slows to £1bn

Valeria Martinez
Profits at Hargreaves Lansdown fell in the second half of last year due to higher strategic spend on technology and staff costs, as inflows slowed due to lower investor confidence.

In the six months to 31 December 2023, the investment platform's statutory profits fell 8% to £182.5m, while net new business slowed to £1bn during the period, compared to £1.6bn last year as outflows ticked up. Combined with the net inflows, assets under administration reached a record of £142.2bn thanks to the rally in markets towards the end of the period, which delivered a positive market movement of £7.2bn.  Total revenue for the period increased 5% to £368.2m, driven by both the growth in AUA across funds, shares and active savings and a continuation of higher net interest margi...

