Goldman Sachs joins private markets push with open-ended credit strategy

Companies with defensive positions in non-cyclical, recession-resilient industries will be targeted by the fund, and the team seeks to build portfolios of directly originated, senior secured debt from medium to large sized borrowers. Carlyle pushes into wealth market with semi-liquid European private credit fund GSEC was seeded in the fourth quarter of 2023 and more than €550m equity has been raised from investors to date. The strategy has committed to 23 private credit portfolio companies and has paid its first distribution to investors. Goldman Sachs said i...