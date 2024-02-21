Circa5000 to shut platform business and transfer clients to AJ Bell

Impact investing specialist Circa5000 is set to transfer client accounts to AJ Bell as the firm shuts its platform business to focus on its five impact investing ETFs.
According to customer updates published on Circa5000's website, the firm sent an email to clients on 9 February to confirm they are happy to move their accounts to AJ Bell. The transition to AJ Bell automatically begins on 19 April and account holders will keep access to their Circa5000 account until then. There will be no transfer fees to clients, although they will switch over to the AJ Bell fee structure. BNP Paribas AM joins active fixed income ETF market with two ESG-focused launches Circa5000 said the deadline for those who do not wish to transfer to AJ Bell to have their al...
