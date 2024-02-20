Andrew Bailey: No need for inflation to come back to 2% target before cutting rates

Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey said the central bank does not need to wait for inflation to come back to its 2% target before cutting interest rates, as he brushed off deep recession fears.
During a Treasury Select Committee hearing today (20 February), he told MPs the Monetary Policy Committee is looking for "sustained progress" on three key indicators to reach a judgement about how long the period of restrictive monetary policy needs to be maintained. Alongside the persistence of energy effects on headline inflation, the MPC is focusing on services prices, pay and the labour market quantities, which Bailey said committee members have seen "encouraging signs" of easing. UK enters technical recession as economy shrinks 0.3% in Q4 2023 "Services inflation is still abo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes