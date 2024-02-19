M&G Wealth Platform to host full MPS range from 7IM

The model portfolio range includes active, blended, passive, and responsible choice model portfolios and is managed internally by 7IM's investment management team. 7IM snaps up City-based advice firm bringing AUM to £22bn Intermediary solutions managing director Chris Justham said: "As the popularity of MPS continues to gather pace, we want to stand alongside advisers to ensure they can access ours in a way that suits them." "We understand the importance of true diversification but also flexibility and that is exactly what our MPS range offers - proper diversification and choice - ...