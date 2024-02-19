M&G Wealth Platform to host full MPS range from 7IM

7IM has integrated its entire model portfolio range into M&G’s Wealth platform.
The model portfolio range includes active, blended, passive, and responsible choice model portfolios and is managed internally by 7IM's investment management team. 7IM snaps up City-based advice firm bringing AUM to £22bn Intermediary solutions managing director Chris Justham said: "As the popularity of MPS continues to gather pace, we want to stand alongside advisers to ensure they can access ours in a way that suits them." "We understand the importance of true diversification but also flexibility and that is exactly what our MPS range offers - proper diversification and choice - ...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes