Baillie Gifford Scottish American manager Toby Ross steps down from trust

Manager of the Baillie Gifford Scottish American investment company (SAINTS) Toby Ross is stepping back from the role to "concentrate on his other responsibilities" at at the firm.
Ross has co-managed the trust for over six years and has been an investment manager at Baillie Gifford for over 17 years. In the trust's annual results published today (15 February), the board thanked Ross for his "significant contribution to SAINTS in recent years". Home REIT sells additional 117 properties for £5.6m The remaining managers James Dow and Ross Mathison will continue as lead and deputy manager, respectively. In the financial portion of the results, the £1bn trust reported its share price return was up 8.2% for the year to 31 December 2023, while the net asset valu...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes