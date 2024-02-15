Baillie Gifford Scottish American manager Toby Ross steps down from trust

Focusing on other roles at the firm

clock • 2 min read

Manager of the Baillie Gifford Scottish American investment company (SAINTS) Toby Ross is stepping back from the role to "concentrate on his other responsibilities" at at the firm.

Ross has co-managed the trust for over six years and has been an investment manager at Baillie Gifford for over 17 years. In the trust's annual results published today (15 February), the board thanked Ross for his "significant contribution to SAINTS in recent years". Home REIT sells additional 117 properties for £5.6m The remaining managers James Dow and Ross Mathison will continue as lead and deputy manager, respectively. In the financial portion of the results, the £1bn trust reported its share price return was up 8.2% for the year to 31 December 2023, while the net asset valu...

Trustpilot