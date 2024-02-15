Jeremy Hunt weighs tightening public spending to fund tax cuts - reports

Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt may place significant reductions on public spending plans to finance pre-election tax cuts if finances for his Budget on 6 March are tight.
According to the FT, the Chancellor is considering "further spending restraint" after 2025, if forecasts from the Official Budget for Responsibility say there is no room for "smart tax cuts". Jeremy Hunt signals interest in potential British ISA launch - reports On 14 February, the OBR handed Hunt its forecast for how much fiscal headroom he will have for the upcoming Budget, which is likely to determine his decision regarding public spending plans. UK borrowing costs have risen recently, despite hopes of rate cuts this year, leaving Hunt with less capacity for cuts than might have...
