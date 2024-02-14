TUI shareholders vote in favour of London Stock Exchange delisting

TUI shareholders have voted in favour of the tour operator's delisting from the London Stock Exchange during its annual general meeting on Tuesday (13 February).
The final day of dealings of TUI shares on the London Stock Exchange is expected to be 21 June, with its listing expected to be officially cancelled at 8am on 24 June, the company said in a stock exchange notice on Tuesday evening. An overwhelming majority (98.3%) of votes cast were in support of the delisting, but only 26.7% of the company's issued share capital participated in the vote. Stock Spotlight: TUI on track for recovery as possible move from LSE looms large On 6 December 2023, Europe's largest tour operator said it was considering whether to move its listing from the Lo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes