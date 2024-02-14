TUI shareholders vote in favour of London Stock Exchange delisting

The final day of dealings of TUI shares on the London Stock Exchange is expected to be 21 June, with its listing expected to be officially cancelled at 8am on 24 June, the company said in a stock exchange notice on Tuesday evening. An overwhelming majority (98.3%) of votes cast were in support of the delisting, but only 26.7% of the company's issued share capital participated in the vote. Stock Spotlight: TUI on track for recovery as possible move from LSE looms large On 6 December 2023, Europe's largest tour operator said it was considering whether to move its listing from the Lo...