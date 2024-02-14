'More questions than answers' as inflation remains unchanged at 4%

Mazars chief economist George Lagarias highlighted the monthly figure, which showed inflation fell 0.6% from December, the largest drop in a year. "Quite frankly, I see no reason to be pessimistic about UK inflation," he said. "If the pace is maintained, in the next four months, we will see much better headline numbers, as we put the high inflation figures from February to May 2023 behind us." UK wage growth defies forecasts but slows to lowest level in more than a year Daniel Casali, chief investment strategist at Evelyn Partners, added the figure was "benign" and suggested the "b...