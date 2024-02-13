Former London Capital & Finance director handed £31,800 fine

The Financial Conduct Authority said Floris Jakobus Huisamen "recklessly signed off hundreds of promotions" while working at the disgraced mini-bond provider which contributed to thousands of investors being misled. The watchdog said the financial promotions signed off by Huisamen "presented a misleading picture" as well as making mini-bonds "appear a far more attractive investment than they were". "Huisamen signed off these financial promotions despite his own concerns about LCF's strategy," it stated. "He failed to provide proper scrutiny or sufficiently challenge senior management....