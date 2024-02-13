Former London Capital & Finance director handed £31,800 fine

A former director of London Capital & Finance (LCF) has today (13 February) been banned from working in financial services and handed a £31,800 fine.
The Financial Conduct Authority said Floris Jakobus Huisamen "recklessly signed off hundreds of promotions" while working at the disgraced mini-bond provider which contributed to thousands of investors being misled. The watchdog said the financial promotions signed off by Huisamen "presented a misleading picture" as well as making mini-bonds "appear a far more attractive investment than they were". "Huisamen signed off these financial promotions despite his own concerns about LCF's strategy," it stated. "He failed to provide proper scrutiny or sufficiently challenge senior management....
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes