Hotter than expected US inflation tempers Fed rate cut expectations

According to the Bureau for Labor Statistics, the US Consumer Price Index fell to an annual rate of 3.1% in January, down from 3.4% in December. However, this figure came in higher than the 2.9% anticipated by economists. On a monthly basis, US inflation rose by 0.3% in January, up from 0.2% the previous month and also higher than the 0.2% expected rise. Market remains bullish on rates cuts despite US inflation uptick Core inflation, which does not take into account fuel and energy prices, rose 3.9% over the last 12 months, the same increase as for the 12 months ending December. Mo...