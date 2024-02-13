Hotter than expected US inflation tempers Fed rate cut expectations

Hopes of interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve are being “pushed further out” after US inflation came in hotter than expected in January.
According to the Bureau for Labor Statistics, the US Consumer Price Index fell to an annual rate of 3.1% in January, down from 3.4% in December. However, this figure came in higher than the 2.9% anticipated by economists. On a monthly basis, US inflation rose by 0.3% in January, up from 0.2% the previous month and also higher than the 0.2% expected rise. Market remains bullish on rates cuts despite US inflation uptick Core inflation, which does not take into account fuel and energy prices, rose 3.9% over the last 12 months, the same increase as for the 12 months ending December. Mo...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes