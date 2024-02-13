Global X ETFs CIO to exit amid senior management exodus

Finance chief also departs

clock • 1 min read

Global X ETFs' chief investment officer is set to become the latest departure in a senior management exodus at the firm since November.

A spokesperson from the company confirmed that CIO Jon Maier and head of finance Ronnie Riven have stepped down from their positions, but have agreed to stay on for a transition period. Maier joined the firm in 2017 after more than ten years leading ETF strategy at Merill Lynch, while Riven joined the firm in 2018 from Barclays Centre. Global X chief executive steps down "Both Jon and Ronnie have made invaluable contributions to Global X since joining the firm," the spokesperson added.  "The leadership team is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all stakeholders and ...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer

Nick Train UK equity funds downgraded by Morningstar due to 'narrow focus'

More on People moves

Global X ETFs hires CEO from Goldman Sachs AM after senior executive exodus
People moves

Global X ETFs hires CEO from Goldman Sachs AM after senior executive exodus

Ryan O' Connor joins

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 21 February 2024 • 2 min read
Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO
People moves

Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO

Part of division and management overhaul

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Private Bank names international fixed income and multi-asset research head
People moves

JP Morgan Private Bank names international fixed income and multi-asset research head

Alejandro Gonzalez promoted

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 February 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot