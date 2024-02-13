Global X ETFs CIO to exit amid senior management exodus

Global X ETFs' chief investment officer is set to become the latest departure in a senior management exodus at the firm since November.
A spokesperson from the company confirmed that CIO Jon Maier and head of finance Ronnie Riven have stepped down from their positions, but have agreed to stay on for a transition period. Maier joined the firm in 2017 after more than ten years leading ETF strategy at Merill Lynch, while Riven joined the firm in 2018 from Barclays Centre. Global X chief executive steps down "Both Jon and Ronnie have made invaluable contributions to Global X since joining the firm," the spokesperson added. "The leadership team is committed to ensuring a seamless transition for all stakeholders and ...
