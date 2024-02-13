FE fundinfo awards Alpha rating to 18 managers

Ten renewed ratings

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 2 min read

FE fundinfo has granted its ‘Alpha Manager’ rating to 18 fund managers, including a raft of new entrants.

The list recognises the top 10% of UK retail-facing managers, based on performance over their entire career, the data provider explained. Three abrdn funds lose FE fundinfo 5-Crown rating The new entrants to the Alpha Manager list include Jeroen Brand, manager of the Goldman Sachs Europe Sustainable Equity fund; James Bullock, manager of the Lindsell Train Global Equity fund; Daniel Ivascyn, manager of the Pimco GIS Diversified Income fund; William Lam, manager of the Invesco Asian Equity fund; Evan Ouellette, manager of the Wellington Opportunistic EM Debt fund; Masaki Taketsume, man...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Riverstone Energy launches £158m tender offer

JP Morgan Japan Small Cap Growth & Income reduces management fee

Trustpilot