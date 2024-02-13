Candriam overhauls thematic global equity team in succession planning push

Rudi Van den Eynde to retire in 2025

Valeria Martinez
clock • 2 min read

Candriam has made a series of changes to its thematic global equity investing team ahead of Rudi Van den Eynde’s retirement in the first quarter of 2025.

Johan Van der Biest, currently deputy head of thematic global equity, will succeed Van den Eynde upon his retirement next year. Until then, they will work together as co-heads of the team of 21 investment professionals.  Van den Eynde has worked at the asset manager since 1998, when he joined the firm as a senior equity fund manager. He became head of thematic global equity in 2012 and currently manages the Candriam Biotechnology and Candriam Oncology funds. Candriam merges teams to create alternatives platform as absolute return boss exits Having joined the firm in 2003 as a senio...

Trustpilot