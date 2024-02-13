Investec names ESG lead for alternative investments

Alicia Forry promoted

clock • 1 min read

Investec Alternative Investment Management (IAIM), the European mid-market private credit manager, has promoted Alicia Forry to head of ESG for alternative investments.

As part of the role, Forry will embed a responsible investing framework and processes across Investec's private market credit strategies. Forry joined Investec in 2017 as head of UK equity products, leading cross-sector ESG research on UK- listed companies. Hurst Point promotes Ben Conway to Hawksmoor CIO in exec team reshuffle She is also a member of Investec's sustainable business forum, which aims to support clients in the transition to a net zero economy. Callum Bell, director and head of direct lending at IAIM, said: "Alicia's expertise will be invaluable to our team - help...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Damisola Sulaiman

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Damisola Sulaiman

JP Morgan Emerging Markets proposes performance-related tender offer

Nick Train UK equity funds downgraded by Morningstar due to 'narrow focus'

More on People moves

Global X ETFs hires CEO from Goldman Sachs AM after senior executive exodus
People moves

Global X ETFs hires CEO from Goldman Sachs AM after senior executive exodus

Ryan O' Connor joins

Damisola Sulaiman
clock 21 February 2024 • 2 min read
Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO
People moves

Barclays names private bank and wealth management CEO

Part of division and management overhaul

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 20 February 2024 • 2 min read
JP Morgan Private Bank names international fixed income and multi-asset research head
People moves

JP Morgan Private Bank names international fixed income and multi-asset research head

Alejandro Gonzalez promoted

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 16 February 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot