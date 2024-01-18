Chikara Japan Alpha fund manager Jonathan Dobson retires

Jonathan Dobson (pictured), joined Chikara in 2006 and has been lead manager of the Chikara Japan Alpha fund since its launch in 2007.

He joined Chikara, formerly Coupland Cardiff Asset Management, in 2006 from JP Morgan Asset Management and has been the lead manager of the Chikara Japan Alpha fund since its inception in 2007.

The lead portfolio management responsibilities will be passed on to Richard Aston, while Dobson will remain as an adviser until the end of April 2024, at which point he will retire after 30 years in the industry.

Aston has worked with Dobson for more than 20 years, previously at JP Morgan and then at Chikara for the last 13 years as deputy portfolio manager of the fund.

Aston currently manages the Chikara Japan Income and Growth equity strategy, including the CC Japan Income and Growth trust, which he will retain following Dobson's retirement.

Megumi Takayama, senior analyst on the Japan funds at Chikara, will become deputy portfolio manager and analyst for the Japan Alpha fund.

Dobson said: "After 30 years of researching and investing in Japanese equities I am pleased I can confidently step back given the assets of the existing clients remain in good hands.

"I have worked closely with Richard for 13 years at Chikara, and Megumi for five years, who between them have an intimate knowledge of the companies we invest in as well as the investment approach. I strongly believe in the opportunity that the strategy has to offer, in fact I see as much value in the portfolio today as ever."

Aston added: "Chikara has established a strong reputation over many years for its expertise and experience in the Japanese equity market, where the prospects are as exciting, if not more so, than at any time during my 13 years of working alongside Jonathan.

"Megumi and I are looking forward to offering clients the full spectrum of the investment opportunities offered by Chikara's Japan Alpha and Japan Income and Growth strategies."

He added: "We will continue to allocate the appropriate resources to capture the best of these opportunities and will continue to look to expand the team. I am grateful to Jonathan for the influence he has had over my career and for his continued support during this period of transition.

"We all wish him well in retirement from his day-to-day role."