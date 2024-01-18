Investment Week launches Future of Investment Festival

Investment Week parent Incisive Media is delighted to open registrations for its inaugural Future of Investment Festival, which will be held on 5 June at 155 Bishopsgate, etc venues, in London.

This event has been created to help fund selectors, wealth managers, financial advisers and pension professionals navigate a rapidly-changing investment landscape and stay ahead of the major structural trends set to shape the industry of tomorrow. 

As sustainable investment moves into the mainstream, the Future of Investment Festival will build on the success of the Sustainable Investment Festival to explore how this part of the market is evolving, identify investment opportunities, and help delegates respond to new regulations. 

The Future of Investment Festival will focus on how investors can sustainably take advantage of global megatrends such as the energy transition, societal change and digitalisation, including the rapid development of AI. 

It will also explore how investment strategies are evolving to meet changing investor demand and how major themes may play out in client portfolios over the decades ahead. 

Delegates at the Future of Investment Festival can expect another line-up of inspiring keynote speakers, who will be sharing their insights on key trends for investors.  

They will also have the opportunity to interact with expert speakers and companies from across the industry on their exhibition stands, as well as build their network and share best ideas with peers.    

Join us to ensure you have all the latest insights to help future-proof portfolios!  

For more information on the Future of Investment Festival and how to register as a delegate, click here.

This event is being run in association with Investment Week, Professional Adviser and Professional Pensions. For more information on sponsorship opportunities or to host a stand, contact [email protected].  

 

 

 

 

 

