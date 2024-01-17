China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday (17 January) showed GDP in the world's second largest economy expanded 5.2% in 2023, compared to an official target of around 5%, the lowest benchmark in decades. The fourth-quarter GDP showed a 1% increase compared to the third quarter, while the quarter-on-quarter growth rate was lower than the revised 1.5% recorded in the third quarter. What happened to China in 2023? In 2022, China's economy saw modest 3% growth due to prolonged Covid-19 restrictions tied to its zero-covid policy. After lifting these measures at the end o...