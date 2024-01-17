China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts

Economy grew 5.2% in 2023

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read

China’s economy grew 5.2% in the final three months of 2023, missing analysts’ estimates of 5.3% but still meeting its annual gross domestic product growth target.

Data from the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday (17 January) showed GDP in the world's second largest economy expanded 5.2% in 2023, compared to an official target of around 5%, the lowest benchmark in decades. The fourth-quarter GDP showed a 1% increase compared to the third quarter, while the quarter-on-quarter growth rate was lower than the revised 1.5% recorded in the third quarter. What happened to China in 2023? In 2022, China's economy saw modest 3% growth due to prolonged Covid-19 restrictions tied to its zero-covid policy. After lifting these measures at the end o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

UK retail sales suffer sharpest monthly drop since the pandemic

abrdn Property Income agrees to merge with Custodian Property Income REIT

More on Economics

Partner Insight: Vanguard - What our interest rate outlook means for investors
Economics

Partner Insight: Vanguard - What our interest rate outlook means for investors

The higher-for-longer interest rate outlook is at the heart of Vanguard’s economic and market outlook for 2024. Find out what investors can expect in 2024 and beyond.

Vanguard
clock 19 January 2024 • 6 min read
Christine Lagarde: European Central Bank likely to cut rates this summer
Economics

Christine Lagarde: European Central Bank likely to cut rates this summer

Bloomberg News interview

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts
Economics

China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts

Economy grew 5.2% in 2023

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot