Shareholder group calls on Shell to set stronger climate goals

27 global investors

Michael Holder
clock • 4 min read

Shell is facing mounting pressure from shareholders to ramp up its climate ambitions, with a group of 27 major global investors today (16 January) filing a resolution demanding the oil and gas giant set emissions-reduction targets in line with the Paris Agreement.

The group of shareholders collectively represent more than €3.9trn in assets under management and include Europe's largest asset manager Amundi, UK pensions giant Scottish Widows, and a host of other investors from Europe and the US. Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023 Organised by shareholder campaign group Follow This, the resolution currently has the backing of around five per cent of Shell's stock. It requests that the oil and gas giant align its medium-term emissions reduction targets with the Paris Agreement on climate change. Shell was o...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023

COP28: What was agreed at the UN Climate Summit in Dubai?

More on ESG

FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: Greenwashing and UK sustainable fund labels
ESG

FE fundinfo's Matthias Breier: Greenwashing and UK sustainable fund labels

Regulatory approach to support clients

Matthias Breier
clock 18 January 2024 • 4 min read
Shareholder group calls on Shell to set stronger climate goals
ESG

Shareholder group calls on Shell to set stronger climate goals

27 global investors

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 16 January 2024 • 4 min read
Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023
ESG

Top asset manager backing for shareholder ESG resolutions crashes in 2023

ShareAction report

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 January 2024 • 5 min read
Trustpilot