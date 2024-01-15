European ETF and ETC inflows soar 80% in 2023

Inflows into ETFs and ETCs skyrocketed in 2023, with the market closing the year with total flows of €143.9bn, an overall 80% rise from €79.8bn at the end of 2022.
Assets under management followed suit, increasing by 24% over the year to €1.6trn, a "new record high" for the market, according to Morningstar research. Equity ETFs were the biggest gainers for both the fourth quarter and the whole year, adding €34.6bn in the last three months of 2023 and €89.7bn over 2023, a 72% increase from 2022. Jose Garcia-Zarate, associate director of passive strategies research at Morningstar, noted the bulk of flows into equity ETFs were directed into strategies providing exposure to developed markets, and the US in particular. Growth opportunities in Euro...
To continue reading this article...
Join Investment Week for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
- Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
- Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
- Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
- Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes