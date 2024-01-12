Jefferies reiterates SMT 'Buy' rating following 'useful' private equity disclosures

Insights from the Annual Investor Forum

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 2 min read

Jefferies has maintained its ‘Buy’ rating of Scottish Mortgage investment trust, after the managers provided some “useful disclosure” of the valuations of its largest private equity holdings at the Annual Investor Forum.

The meeting took place yesterday (11 January) and Jefferies analysts Matthew Hose and Fiona Huang said the managers' presentation regarding the trust's ten largest private equity holdings reassured them of the "robustness of the valuation process". Scottish Mortgage top ten unlisted holdings deep dive reassures analysts Scottish Mortgage was publicly criticised by former board member Amar Bhidé during a high-profile conflict with then chair Fiona McBain, accusing the trust of being unable to properly manage its exposure to illiquid investments. This came after several months of ana...

