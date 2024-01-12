Activist hedge fund Saba Capital discloses exposure to 35 UK investment trusts

According to the annual report of the firm's $350m Saba Capital Income & Opportunities fund, the firm led by Boaz Weinstein has direct investment in at least 11 London-listed investment trusts, as of 31 October 2023. Of the trusts owned directly, European Opportunities, Schroder UK Mid Cap and Schroder British Opportunities are among the fund's most significant exposures, but regulatory disclosures indicate much larger holdings across the entire firm. Nine of these trusts are also owned by the fund through total return swap trades, a contract popular with hedge funds that allow t...