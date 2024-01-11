BoE's Breeden: 'No evidence' quantitative tightening poses risk to financial stability

Treasury Select Committee hearing

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 3 min read

Bank of England deputy governor for financial stability Sarah Breeden has argued the bank's quantitative tightening programme has not had an impact on financial stability.

Speaking at a Treasury Select Committee hearing yesterday (10 January), Breeden confirmed the central bank will be selling £100bn worth of gilts this year. Former MPC member claims BoE will not be able to cut interest rates in 2024 - reports Although she said the QT programme might have an impact on markets, as the sale of gilts could affect yields, Breeden argued this was a "relatively small" impact as the bank rate is the "main tool" used by the BoE to ensure the right monetary conditions exist in the economy. She noted market functioning is taken into account by the monetary pol...

To continue reading this article...

Join Investment Week for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the investment industry, including the Sustainable Hub covering fund news from the ESG space
  • Get ahead of regulatory and technological changes affecting fund management
  • Important and breaking news stories selected by the editors delivered straight to your inbox each day
  • Weekly members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from leading industry experts
  • Be the first to hear about our extensive events schedule and awards programmes

Join now

 

Already an Investment Week
member?

Login

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

London Stock Exchange nears £1trn in ETF assets

AJ Bell platform assets hit record £76.2bn as inflows soar 62%

More on Economics

Christine Lagarde: European Central Bank likely to cut rates this summer
Economics

Christine Lagarde: European Central Bank likely to cut rates this summer

Bloomberg News interview

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts
Economics

China meets 2023 GDP growth target but misses fourth-quarter analyst forecasts

Economy grew 5.2% in 2023

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
Partner Insight: Should you include philanthropy in your initial fact-find?
Economics

Partner Insight: Should you include philanthropy in your initial fact-find?

The implementation of giving advice is patchy

Gareth Jones
clock 17 January 2024 • 1 min read
Trustpilot