PineBridge Investments names intermediary distribution boss for EMEA and APAC

PineBridge Investments has appointed Nicolas Kopitsis as head of intermediary distribution for the Asia Pacific and EMEA regions, effective from 1 January.
Kopitsis will be based in Singapore, where he will oversee the firm's APAC and EMEA intermediary business strategy and distribution of investment products to private banks, family offices, retail banks, insurers, and distribution platforms, with a focus on the UK, Switzerland, and key Asian markets. He joined PineBridge in 2021 as head of wealth management for Asia. Former Hargreaves Lansdown chief executive Chris Hill joins Quilter board Prior to joining the firm, he worked at BNY Mellon in Singapore as head of intermediary distribution for Asia, excluding Japan, where he was res...
