Ruffer hands over UK small caps mandate to equity manager as Trevor Wild departs

He joined the firm in 2008, was made a partner in 2009, and previously ran the Ruffer UK Mid and Smaller Companies fund.

Fund manager Alex Grispos has taken over the management of the strategy, alongside the Ruffer Equity & General fund, which he already managed.

According to Companies House filings, Wild resigned from Ruffer on 1 September 2023, and is currently a director at real estate management company Bridgepoint Place Management, a role he has held since July 2012.

It is not clear if he is retiring or looking for another opportunity.

The Ruffer UK Mid and Smaller Companies fund was launched in June 2012 and, according to data from FE fundinfo, currently has £398.2m in assets. The strategy has outperformed the FO Equity UK sector over the last three months (-0.4% and -1.4%, respectively), while mostly tracking its performance on a six-month, one- and three-year basis.

The only timeframe where the fund significantly outperformed the sector was the five-year mark at 22%, compared with the FO Equity UK's 6.2%.