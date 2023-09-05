M&A activity subdued in Q2 as borrowing costs rise

Challenging market conditions

clock • 2 min read
The ONS highlighted the role of higher interest rates on the downturn in M&A activity during the period.
Image:

The ONS highlighted the role of higher interest rates on the downturn in M&A activity during the period.

M&A activity was subdued during the second quarter of the year, weighed on by higher interest rates increasing the cost of borrowing.

According to figures from the Office for National Statistics, the total combined number of cross-border and domestic M&A deals involving a change in majority share ownership was 450 between April and June. This is 58 transactions fewer than in the first quarter, during which there were 508.

The provisional total number of monthly domestic and cross-border M&A deals fell slightly during April 2023, in which there were 163 deals, falling further during May, to 142 deals, before stabilising in June at 145.

Number of UK M&A deals drops in Q1 2023

Inward M&A value, which comprises foreign companies acquiring UK companies, was £7.4bn in the second quarter. This is £4.4bn lower than in the previous quarter, for which the value was £11.8bn.

The total value of outward M&A, whereby UK companies acquire foreign companies, was £2.3bn during the period, a figure £600m lower than in the first quarter, which saw deals worth £2.9bn.

Meanwhile, domestic M&A value - UK companies acquiring other UK companies - was £2.4bn, a total £300m less than in the previous three months, when the value was £2.7bn.

Pointing to the Bank of England's Agents' summary of business conditions for the second quarter 2023, the ONS noted the impact of higher interest rates on the downturn in M&A activity during the period.

M&A activity in wealth management sector set for significant rise

Lucy Stapleton, head of deals at PwC UK, said: "The UK has experienced a tough M&A market during the first half of the year and the Q2 data reflects how challenging the current conditions are to get deals done. Gaps in valuation expectation between buyers and sellers remained and higher interest rates have made financing deals difficult.

In spite of the macroeconomic backdrop, dealmakers remain optimistic, she said, noting there is pent up demand, with many "poised to deploy capital when market conditions begin to stabilise and valuation gaps narrow".

Related Topics

More on Companies

Aviva said it would be contesting the claim but declined to comment further on legal proceedings.
Companies

Aviva Investors and LGIM sued over alleged Russian discrimination

XTX Markets

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 05 September 2023 • 2 min read
Last month, GAM entered an agreement with NewGAMe and Rock Investment to extend immediate short-term financing of £18m.
Companies

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

Loan facility cancelled

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 05 September 2023 • 1 min read
Rumours about Caledonia selling 7IM have been floating since early 2022.
Companies

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 September 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

05 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

Real estate stock exchange IPSX to wind down operations

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

UK retail sales up by 4.1% in August

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot