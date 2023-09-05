FCA sets out conditions of review into treatment of politically exposed persons

More than 200 countries and jurisdictions have signed up to the standards set by the Financial Action Task Force.

Today (5 September), the regulator set out which issues it will consider as part of a review of financial firms' arrangements for dealing with Peps based in the UK.

The regulator first launched the investigation last month in the wake of former Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage alleging he had lost his bank account at Coutts, a private bank run by NatWest, due to his political views.

FCA begins investigation into bank's 'politically exposed persons' procedures

The FCA will submit its final report by the end of June 2024, within which it will consider how firms are applying the definition of Peps to individuals, and how they are conducting proportionate risk assessments of UK Peps, their family members and known close associates.

It will also see whether or not firms are applying enhanced due diligence and ongoing monitoring "proportionately and in line with risk", and look into how firms decide to reject or close accounts for Peps, their family members and known close associates.

Financial firms will also undergo scrutiny over whether they are effectively communicating with their Pep customers and, it will analyse if firms are keeping their PEP controls under review to ensure they remain appropriate.

FCA to begin de-banking probe

The FCA will take "prompt action" if any "significant deficiencies" are identified in the arrangements of any firm assessed, the regulator said.

Under legislation adopted by parliament, financial firms are required to do extra checks on political figures, their families and close associates.

While the FCA cannot change the law putting in place the PEPs regime, it is concerned that if the rules are applied "inappropriately" by firms, then individuals may find themselves excluded from products or services "through no fault of their own".

As part of its wider look at 'debanking', the FCA has already taken a number of steps to remind the industry and specific firms that they should follow its guidance on implementing current rules, with it saying that some firms had already changed their approach as a result.

Individuals can also raise concerns with their financial institution or the Financial Ombudsman Service.

On launching the review, Sarah Pritchard, executive director of markets at the FCA, said: "These rules follow international standards and are designed to keep the financial system clean, free from corruption and guard against financial crime.

"It is important that they are implemented proportionately and don't create unnecessary barriers for public servants and their families.

"We have already persuaded some firms to improve their approach and we will use this review to identify if we need to provide further guidance to firms."