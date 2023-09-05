Autumn Statement set for 22 November 2023

In a tweet, it was confirmed that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would present his statement to parliament alongside an OBR report.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said the date leaves plenty of time to assess whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met his target to halve inflation.

"It would clearly be a huge blow to the prime minister and former chancellor, not to mention the Conservative Party at the next election, if he fails to deliver on one of his key economic pledges," he said. "That ever-nearing election will inevitably colour the chancellor's Autumn Statement announcements as the government attempts to turn the tide on Keir Starmer's Labour Party, which remains well ahead in the polls.

"It would be no surprise to see the government use this opportunity to re-commit to the state pension triple-lock, a costly and controversial policy that is unsurprisingly particularly popular with older voters."