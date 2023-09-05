Autumn Statement set for 22 November 2023

Accompanied by OBR forecast

James Baxter-Derrington
clock • 1 min read
Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who will present his Autumn Statement to parliament alongside an OBR report.
Image:

Chancellor Jeremy Hunt, who will present his Autumn Statement to parliament alongside an OBR report.

HM Treasury has set 22 November 2023 for this year’s Autumn Statement, to be accompanied by an Office for Budget Responsibility forecast.

In a tweet, it was confirmed that Chancellor Jeremy Hunt would present his statement to parliament alongside an OBR report.

Tom Selby, head of retirement policy at AJ Bell, said the date leaves plenty of time to assess whether Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has met his target to halve inflation.

"It would clearly be a huge blow to the prime minister and former chancellor, not to mention the Conservative Party at the next election, if he fails to deliver on one of his key economic pledges," he said. "That ever-nearing election will inevitably colour the chancellor's Autumn Statement announcements as the government attempts to turn the tide on Keir Starmer's Labour Party, which remains well ahead in the polls.

"It would be no surprise to see the government use this opportunity to re-commit to the state pension triple-lock, a costly and controversial policy that is unsurprisingly particularly popular with older voters."

Related Topics

James Baxter-Derrington
Author spotlight

James Baxter-Derrington

Editor

View profile
More from James Baxter-Derrington

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

Deep Dive: REIT investors must weigh rate hikes and potential credit crunch

More on UK

Joe Staton, client strategy director GfK, said: 'Although the headline figure remains strongly negative at -25, hopes for our personal financial situation for the coming year are heading back towards positive territory.'
UK

UK consumer confidence returns to upwards climb in August

Up to -25 in overall index

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 25 August 2023 • 1 min read
In the first quarter of the financial year, the UK’s borrowing stood at £56.6bn.
UK

Tax cut hopes raised as UK borrows less than expected in July

£4.3bn last month

Laura Miller
clock 22 August 2023 • 2 min read
July was the sixth wettest on record as the UK missed out on the widespread heat wave hitting the rest of Europe.
UK

UK retail sales dampened by wet weather

Down 1.2%

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 18 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

05 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

Real estate stock exchange IPSX to wind down operations

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

UK retail sales up by 4.1% in August

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot