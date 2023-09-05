Industry unites to back new LGBT hiring scheme

LGBT Great Careers is a new joint venture with technology platform Workable, which will provide a central hub for LGBTQ+ talent and under-represented communities. The initiative will support employers and aims to "empower 1 million people by 2030".

LGBT Great Careers is seeking to make it easier for job seekers to find LGBTQ+ friendly employers by providing access to career opportunities within organisations.

This will include offering job postings, end-to-end talent management and applicant tracking, in addition to robust diversity data reporting and supporting resources for talent and hiring teams alike.

The launch of LGBT Great's #ProudWork campaign, which comes after Pride Month, is based on a detailed study of LGBTQ+ recruitment practices within some of LGBT Great's member firms.

The study led by LGBT Great's insights team, looked at the various challenges and opportunities facing organisations in attracting a wider pool of diverse talent from the LGBTQ+ community.

Additional cohorts of LGBT Great Careers Partners will be announced from the end of September onwards.

LGBT Great Careers head and LGBT Great chief operating officer Clare Scott said: "This innovative new offering will provide employers with a transformational platform to expand their global talent reach and support our mission of building a new pipeline of LGBTQ+ and, other under-represented talent, for the financial and professional services industry.

"Our robust due diligence programme for assessing organisations using the platform will provide talent with unmatched confidence that LGBT Great Careers Partners are employers fully committed to building environments where LGBTQ+ talent can thrive and succeed."