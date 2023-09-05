Industry unites to back new LGBT hiring scheme

LGBT Great Careers

Sahar Nazir
clock • 1 min read
Industry unites to back new LGBT hiring scheme

St James’s Place, Schroders, Legal & General, Fidelity International, T. Rowe Price and 23 other firms are backing a new joint venture which looks at creating LGBTQ+ inclusive workplaces.

LGBT Great Careers is a new joint venture with technology platform Workable, which will provide a central hub for LGBTQ+ talent and under-represented communities. The initiative will support employers and aims to "empower 1 million people by 2030".

LGBT Great Careers is seeking to make it easier for job seekers to find LGBTQ+ friendly employers by providing access to career opportunities within organisations.

This will include offering job postings, end-to-end talent management and applicant tracking, in addition to robust diversity data reporting and supporting resources for talent and hiring teams alike.

The launch of LGBT Great's #ProudWork campaign, which comes after Pride Month, is based on a detailed study of LGBTQ+ recruitment practices within some of LGBT Great's member firms.

The study led by LGBT Great's insights team, looked at the various challenges and opportunities facing organisations in attracting a wider pool of diverse talent from the LGBTQ+ community.

Additional cohorts of LGBT Great Careers Partners will be announced from the end of September onwards.

LGBT Great Careers head and LGBT Great chief operating officer Clare Scott said: "This innovative new offering will provide employers with a transformational platform to expand their global talent reach and support our mission of building a new pipeline of LGBTQ+ and, other under-represented talent, for the financial and professional services industry.

"Our robust due diligence programme for assessing organisations using the platform will provide talent with unmatched confidence that LGBT Great Careers Partners are employers fully committed to building environments where LGBTQ+ talent can thrive and succeed."

Related Topics

Sahar Nazir
Author spotlight

Sahar Nazir

News Editor

View profile
More from Sahar Nazir

Schroders Personal Wealth hires Alan Goodman as CIO

Advice drives 12.6% rise in operating income for Evelyn Partners

More on Diversity

Lin Yue and Faisal Javaid are members of the Diversity Project’s Race and Ethnicity workstream.
Diversity

Diversity Project: The investment industry is still lacking when it comes to embracing differences

Culture and religion still taboo

Faisal Javaid and Lin Yue
clock 08 August 2023 • 4 min read
Baroness Helena Morrissey (pictured) is chair of the Diversity Project in the UK.
Diversity

Diversity Project set to expand into Europe

First cross-border initiative

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 25 July 2023 • 2 min read
The Treasury Committee is chaired by Harriett Baldwin (pictured).
Diversity

Treasury Committee launches inquiry into sexism in financial services

Barriers faced by women in the sector

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 14 July 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

05 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

Real estate stock exchange IPSX to wind down operations

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

UK retail sales up by 4.1% in August

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot