BNY Mellon IM launches Article 8 long-term European equity fund

Managed by Walter Scott & Partners

Cristian Angeloni
BNY Mellon Investment Management has today (5 September) unveiled the BNY Mellon Long-Term European Equity fund.

The strategy, which is classified as Article 8, will be sub-advised and managed by BNY Mellon's wholly-owned subsidiary Walter Scott & Partners.

Walter Scott's team, which has been investing in European equities for over three decades, will apply the same philosophy and process of the £1.8bn BNY Mellon Long-Term Global Equity fund.

BNY Mellon said the newly launched strategy aims to provide investors with a favourable long-term capital appreciation by investing in a "high-conviction portfolio of quality companies" based in Europe, including in the UK, while also taking ESG factors into account.

"Investment markets continue to undergo structural changes and, now more than ever, this demands a critically discerning stock-picking approach to effectively identify quality growth companies," said Roy Leckie, executive director at Walter Scott.

"Our fundamental, in-house company analysis shows that Europe remains a hunting ground for quality companies, and through this strategy, we aim to provide investors exposure to the best stock stories that Europe has to offer."

Sasha Evers, head of retail intermediary distribution for Europe at BNY Mellon Investment Management, added: "This fund is an exciting addition to our offering available to intermediary and institutional investors in Europe.

"Powered by Walter Scott's bottom-up and non-benchmark-led mentality, today's launch is another example of how we are harnessing the specialist capabilities of our investment firms to deliver solutions that our clients need in today's challenging landscape and reinforces our goal of becoming the most investor-relevant firm in the world."

BNY Mellon IM confirmed the annual management charge for the fund will be 75 basis points.

