Neuberger Berman expands UCITS lineup with Climate Innovation strategy

Two-year track record

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The strategy is benchmarked against the MSCI All-Country World index and focuses on the 'key enablers' and beneficiaries of climate innovation.
Image:

The strategy is benchmarked against the MSCI All-Country World index and focuses on the 'key enablers' and beneficiaries of climate innovation.

Neuberger Berman has launched a UCITS version of its Article 8 Climate Innovation fund.

Managed by New York-based portfolio managers Evelyn Chow and Charlie Lim, who have a two-year track record in the strategy, the fund will also be supported by the firm's global equity research team, as well as its data science and ESG teams. 

The strategy is benchmarked against the MSCI All-Country World index and focuses on the "key enablers" and beneficiaries of climate innovation, combining fundamental analysis with the firm's ESG expertise. 

Neuberger Berman unveils tactical macro fund

With 30 to 60 global equity holdings, the fund aims to capture alpha by investing in technologies and solutions along the technology maturity curve. 

"Behavioural changes will only get us so far. We see a €90trn funding gap from now through 2050 to address climate change," said Chow. 

"According to the International Energy Agency, over 90% of the emissions reduction required to reach net zero will stem from the proliferation of low-carbon technologies." 

Lim added that as such, the economy needs to triple the level of annual investment taking place to combat climate change, which he said is driving the emergence of a "new, historic capex cycle". 

Neuberger Berman launches event driven fund

"We believe that investing in climate innovation offers both a secular growth opportunity and a boon to society," he said. 

Sarah Peasey, head of Europe ESG investing at Neuberger Berman, added: "We believe this theme offers compelling opportunities for investors by directing capital to companies developing the most effective technologies whilst also allowing them to participate in a more sustainable society." 

The Neuberger Berman Climate Innovation fund builds on the firm's thematic equity platform, which spans themes from next-generation mobility to the space economy.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

M&A activity subdued in Q2 as borrowing costs rise

Ruffer calls time on European and Japanese funds

More on Funds

It is understood the funds have been liquidated to provide Ruffer with greater flexibility in its wider multi-asset range.
Funds

Ruffer calls time on European and Japanese funds

Greater asset allocation flexibility

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 05 September 2023 • 1 min read
The portfolio has a concentration of 45-65 high-growth companies and is benchmarked against the MSCI All Company World Index Investable Market index.
Funds

PGIM targets decarbonisation theme with global equity fund launch

Managed by Jennison Associates

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 04 September 2023 • 2 min read
The fund, run by Odey AM’s subsidiary Brook Asset Management and launched in June 2021, is managed by Sophia Whitbread and Mathieu Rachmaninoff.
Funds

Odey AM subsidiary to shutter Brook Global Emerging Markets fund

Due to dwindling assets

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 23 August 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Caledonia Investments to sell 7IM stake to Canadian pension for £255m

05 September 2023 • 3 min read
02

Capital Strategies Partners appoints ex-Franklin Templeton client service head to sales team

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
03

Options to resolve Digital 9 Infrastructure's 'material uncertainty' narrow as 'funding crisis' persists

05 September 2023 • 6 min read
04

Real estate stock exchange IPSX to wind down operations

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
05

GAM repays Liontrust loan in full

05 September 2023 • 1 min read
06

Aviva Investors and LGIM sued over alleged Russian discrimination

05 September 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot