Neuberger Berman expands UCITS lineup with Climate Innovation strategy

Managed by New York-based portfolio managers Evelyn Chow and Charlie Lim, who have a two-year track record in the strategy, the fund will also be supported by the firm's global equity research team, as well as its data science and ESG teams.

The strategy is benchmarked against the MSCI All-Country World index and focuses on the "key enablers" and beneficiaries of climate innovation, combining fundamental analysis with the firm's ESG expertise.

With 30 to 60 global equity holdings, the fund aims to capture alpha by investing in technologies and solutions along the technology maturity curve.

"Behavioural changes will only get us so far. We see a €90trn funding gap from now through 2050 to address climate change," said Chow.

"According to the International Energy Agency, over 90% of the emissions reduction required to reach net zero will stem from the proliferation of low-carbon technologies."

Lim added that as such, the economy needs to triple the level of annual investment taking place to combat climate change, which he said is driving the emergence of a "new, historic capex cycle".

"We believe that investing in climate innovation offers both a secular growth opportunity and a boon to society," he said.

Sarah Peasey, head of Europe ESG investing at Neuberger Berman, added: "We believe this theme offers compelling opportunities for investors by directing capital to companies developing the most effective technologies whilst also allowing them to participate in a more sustainable society."

The Neuberger Berman Climate Innovation fund builds on the firm's thematic equity platform, which spans themes from next-generation mobility to the space economy.