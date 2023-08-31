Allianz GI hires head of multi-asset fundamental investing from DWS

Kos is currently head of multi-asset allocation at DWS Investment, which he joined in 2019.

Prior to joining DWS, Kos served as co-head of multi-asset and vice CIO at Syz Asset Management, and investment director in the global multi-asset group of Baring Asset Management.

He will be based in Frankfurt and report to Gregor Hirt, global CIO of multi-asset at Allianz GI.

Hirt said: "We are very pleased to welcome Hartwig Kos to Allianz GI as of September. With his extensive experience in fundamental investing, he will make an excellent addition to Allianz GI's multi-asset team, where he will lead the fundamental investment strategies.

"As head of multi-asset fundamental investing, one of his goals will be to help further enhance our fundamental approach and product offering for both retail and institutional clients."