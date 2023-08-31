Allianz GI hires head of multi-asset fundamental investing from DWS

Kos is currently head of multi-asset allocation at DWS Investment, which he joined in 2019.
Allianz Global Investors has hired Hartwig Kos as head of multi-asset fundamental investing, effective from September 2023.

He is currently head of multi-asset allocation at DWS Investment, which he joined in 2019, and has 18 years' experience in multi-asset portfolio management and asset allocation research.

Prior to joining DWS, Kos served as co-head of multi-asset and vice CIO at Syz Asset Management, and investment director in the global multi-asset group of Baring Asset Management.

Allianz GI hires head of equity Europe core and value from UBS AM

He will be based in Frankfurt and report to Gregor Hirt, global CIO of multi-asset at Allianz GI.

Hirt said: "We are very pleased to welcome Hartwig Kos to Allianz GI as of September. With his extensive experience in fundamental investing, he will make an excellent addition to Allianz GI's multi-asset team, where he will lead the fundamental investment strategies.

"As head of multi-asset fundamental investing, one of his goals will be to help further enhance our fundamental approach and product offering for both retail and institutional clients."

