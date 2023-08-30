Liontrust set to merge China fund into EM portfolio as assets shrink

The China fund’s primary manager, Ruth Chambers, has led the fund for the last five years, having joined Liontrust in its acquisition of Neptune in 2019.

The Liontrust China fund has fallen to just £11.6m from a peak of over £100m, while the Liontrust Emerging Markets fund sits at just £9.4m, due to continued outflows.

The China fund's primary manager, Ruth Chambers, has led the fund for the last five years, having joined Liontrust as part of its acquisition of Neptune in 2019.

The two deputy managers, Ewan Thompson and Thomas Smith, also both joined from Neptune, with both joining the fund's management in February this year.

Thompson is also a manager on the EM fund, as well as the Liontrust India fund, with Smith also working on the Liontrust Latin America and Liontrust Russia fund, the latter of which remains suspended.

A spokesperson for Liontrust said: "Ruth will continue to be part of the Global Fundamental team and will be one of the named managers of the Liontrust Emerging Markets fund, should the merger be approved."

The fund has performed below average in recent years, falling 34.2% over three years compared to an average fall in the IA China/Greater China sector of 28.1%, and 22.1% over five years compared to an average of 6.6%, according to data from FE fundinfo.