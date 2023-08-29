UBS settles Credit Suisse lawsuit against finance blog

'Inside Paradeplatz undertakes to carefully examine readers' comments in advance and not to allow any personal infringements against the plaintiffs.'

The case was originally brought against the blog and its publisher, Lukas Hässig, in December over what the failed lender deemed unvetted and abusive reader comments under some of the blog's posts.

In a statement, Inside Paradeplatz said the settlement was agreed on 24 August and required the blog to delete several reader comments as well as either delete or adjust three passages in two posts.

Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover

The original lawsuit called for the removal of several parts in 52 articles, all related to Credit Suisse, as well as reader comments under those posts.

The Swiss lender tried to get the blog to hand over all the profit it generated since 27 July 2022 plus 5% interest.

"The remaining claims were dropped as part of this settlement," the blog added. "Inside Paradeplatz undertakes to carefully examine readers' comments in advance and not to allow any personal infringements against the plaintiffs.

"Inside Paradeplatz expresses its regret for any injuries caused by the publication of reader comments."

UBS declined to comment.