UBS settles Credit Suisse lawsuit against finance blog

Inside Paradeplatz

Cristian Angeloni
clock • 1 min read
'Inside Paradeplatz undertakes to carefully examine readers' comments in advance and not to allow any personal infringements against the plaintiffs.'
Image:

'Inside Paradeplatz undertakes to carefully examine readers' comments in advance and not to allow any personal infringements against the plaintiffs.'

UBS has reached a settlement for a lawsuit brought by Credit Suisse against Swiss finance blog Inside Paradeplatz.

The case was originally brought against the blog and its publisher, Lukas Hässig, in December over what the failed lender deemed unvetted and abusive reader comments under some of the blog's posts.

In a statement, Inside Paradeplatz said the settlement was agreed on 24 August and required the blog to delete several reader comments as well as either delete or adjust three passages in two posts.

Credit Suisse shareholders sue over UBS takeover

The original lawsuit called for the removal of several parts in 52 articles, all related to Credit Suisse, as well as reader comments under those posts.

The Swiss lender tried to get the blog to hand over all the profit it generated since 27 July 2022 plus 5% interest.

"The remaining claims were dropped as part of this settlement," the blog added. "Inside Paradeplatz undertakes to carefully examine readers' comments in advance and not to allow any personal infringements against the plaintiffs.

"Inside Paradeplatz expresses its regret for any injuries caused by the publication of reader comments."

UBS declined to comment.

Related Topics

Cristian Angeloni
Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Global dividends hit record $568bn in Q2 2023

CCLA: Investment sector has to 'show leadership' to eradicate modern slavery

More on Companies

Half of the world’s dividends in Q2 were contributed by banks.
Companies

Global dividends hit record $568bn in Q2 2023

Up 6.3% year on year

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 30 August 2023 • 2 min read
According to the FCA Register, the requirements became effective from 16 August.
Companies

Raymond James barred from opening new branches and hiring investment managers

FCA restrictions

Cristian Angeloni
Cristian Angeloni
clock 29 August 2023 • 1 min read
After making big bets on technologies that failed to appeal to consumers, Philips has since pivoted towards healthcare technology.
Companies

Stock Spotlight: Philips healthcare pivot struggles to pay off

'Beaten up' since 2021

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 29 August 2023 • 4 min read
Most read
01

Raymond James barred from opening new branches and hiring investment managers

29 August 2023 • 1 min read
02

Close Brothers AM continues poaching streak from Investec W&I

30 August 2023 • 1 min read
03

Stock Spotlight: Philips healthcare pivot struggles to pay off

29 August 2023 • 4 min read
04

Japan at 'inflection point' in fight against deflation

29 August 2023 • 1 min read
05

GAM given 30 days to repay Liontrust loan

29 August 2023 • 2 min read
06

US court rules SEC improperly rejected bitcoin spot ETF

30 August 2023 • 2 min read
07 Sep
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - September 2023

Register now
Trustpilot