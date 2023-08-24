Active ETFs maintain strong inflows throughout July

The number of actively managed ETFs has swelled to 2,626 from 381 providers, across 33 different exchanges globally.

Actively managed ETF AUM reached a record $628bn at the end of July, the 40th month of consecutive net inflows, according to data from ETFGI.

Net inflows reached $15.3bn in July, as year-to-date net flows totalled $84.7bn, the second highest on record, following 2021's $87.7bn.

This meant active ETF assets have increased 28.8% throughout 2023, compared to a 17.3% increase seen across all ETFs.

A majority of the inflows for actively managed ETFs went to the top 20, which collectively gathered $7.4bn during the month.

The JPMorgan Limited Duration Bond ETF took the top spot for inflows, which converted from a mutual fund to an ETF last month.

The fund attracted $826m throughout July, unseating previous leader JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF, which fell to third as inflows dropped from $1.3bn in June to $723m in July.

Meanwhile, fixed income focused actively managed ETFs attracted net inflows of $6.7bn during July, bringing YTD net inflows to $27.5bn, higher than the $13.9bn in inflows at the same point in 2022.

